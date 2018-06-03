Ten Surprising Items That See a Spring Break Sales Spike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With spring break soon approaching, many Americans are preparing for a road trip, and Pilot Flying J is gearing up for the surge of travelers who will stop to not only fill up, but refuel with beverages, snacks and toys.

The travel center operator compiled a list of the top 10 most-popular items that experience a sales surge during spring break. By category, they are:

Packaged Beverages

Monster Energy Drink (16-ounce)

Red Bull (12-ounce)

Smart Water (1-liter)

Nestle Pure Life Purified Water (24-pack)

Snacks

Lay’s Potato Chips (single-serve)

Reese’s Cups (king-size)

M&M’S (king-size)

Bon Appetit Cheese & Berries Danish

Entertainment

Fidget spinners

Mickey, Minnie and Goofy plush toys

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states.