Ten Surprising Items That See a Spring Break Sales Spike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With spring break soon approaching, many Americans are preparing for a road trip, and Pilot Flying J is gearing up for the surge of travelers who will stop to not only fill up, but refuel with beverages, snacks and toys.
The travel center operator compiled a list of the top 10 most-popular items that experience a sales surge during spring break. By category, they are:
Packaged Beverages
- Monster Energy Drink (16-ounce)
- Red Bull (12-ounce)
- Smart Water (1-liter)
- Nestle Pure Life Purified Water (24-pack)
Snacks
- Lay’s Potato Chips (single-serve)
- Reese’s Cups (king-size)
- M&M’S (king-size)
- Bon Appetit Cheese & Berries Danish
Entertainment
- Fidget spinners
- Mickey, Minnie and Goofy plush toys
Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states.