Ten Surprising Items That See a Spring Break Sales Spike

03/06/2018
Pilot Flying J top 10 items during spring break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With spring break soon approaching, many Americans are preparing for a road trip, and Pilot Flying J is gearing up for the surge of travelers who will stop to not only fill up, but refuel with beverages, snacks and toys.  

The travel center operator compiled a list of the top 10 most-popular items that experience a sales surge during spring break. By category, they are:  

Packaged Beverages

  • Monster Energy Drink (16-ounce)
  • Red Bull (12-ounce)
  • Smart Water (1-liter)
  • Nestle Pure Life Purified Water (24-pack)

Snacks

  • Lay’s Potato Chips (single-serve)
  • Reese’s Cups (king-size)
  • M&M’S (king-size)
  • Bon Appetit Cheese & Berries Danish

Entertainment

  • Fidget spinners
  • Mickey, Minnie and Goofy plush toys

Based in Knoxville, Pilot Flying J operates more than 750 retail locations in 43 states.