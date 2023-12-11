Terrible's Adds 80-Plus Gas Stations to Digital Marketplace

PARADISE, Nev. — Terrible Herbst Oil Co. (Terrible's) is teaming up with Upside to add 84 gas stations to Upside's digital marketplace. The move will enhance customer value and boost brand loyalty, according to the companies.

The partnership's goal is to help Terrible's access a broader audience while incentivizing both new and occasional customers to choose the company's gas stations over competing options due to personalized promotions within the Upside platform.

"At Terrible's, we continually seek out innovative avenues to introduce our brand to new consumers and enhance brand loyalty among our current customers," said Sam Zanini, vice president of revenue management, data analytics and FP&A at Terrible's. "We're excited to collaborate with Upside to offer cash back incentives that serve the interests of our prospective and existing customers and measurably contribute to our business."

The Upside platform connects millions of drivers with nearby gas stations and convenience stores. The company analyzes historical customer data to create personalized offers for customers that profitably increase cross-shop transactions, from pump to c-store, delivering them through the Upside mobile app and its network of partner apps.

"A defining feature that sets Upside apart is that we deliver proven incremental sales to gas stations and c-stores by filling their excess capacity with new, profitable transactions," said David Poulnot, vice president of sales, fuel and convenience at Upside. "We're excited to help Terrible's boost their brand loyalty and drive more consumers to their fuel sites in a way that's measurable and proven."

Founded in 2016, Upside now works with more than 100,000 gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants.

Headquartered in Paradise, Terrible Herbst Oil Co. operates 180 c-stores and gas stations and 80-plus car washes throughout Nevada, California, Utah and Arizona.