Texas Born Spices Up Menu With Fall-Inspired Limited-Time Offers

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) introduces four new, savory food options that will take guests from the start of the fall through the middle of winter.

Available from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at participating TXB locations, the new limited-time crafted menu items include:

Pizza-Dilla is a crispy grilled flour tortilla with Italian-inspired pizza sauce, topped with Monterey jack and cheddar jack cheeses, then finished with sausage and pepperoni. It is available for $5.50.

Tamales are $1 each, or available in a six-pack for $6.13 or 12-pack for $12.24.

White Chocolate Pumpkin Pecan Cookies sell for $1.99 each, or come in a dozen count for $9.99.

The latest menu additions also feature three new sliders, which are sold two for $5 or $2.75 each, including:

The BBQ Chicken Slider, a chopped chicken tender sauced with BBQ sauce and topped with dill pickles on a brioche slider bun;

The Buffalo Chicken Slider, a chopped chicken tender sauced with buffalo wing sauce and topped with dill pickles on a brioche slider bun; and

The Boom-Boom Pork Slider, Carolina-style smoked pork tossed in Boom-Boom sauce and topped with dill pickles on a brioche slider bun.

"As we enter a new season full of fun, fall flavors, we wanted to add more hearty, festive items to our menu to celebrate," said Anna Felz, marketing and brand manager at TXB. "All of these items were carefully crafted and are full of locally sourced ingredients, right here from Texas."

According to the convenience store retailer, TXB strives to provide guests with fresh meals that are convenient and directly competitive with restaurant-quality menu items daily. This is part of the brand's larger initiative to "Leave em' Better" by sourcing delicious, locally sourced ingredients from around Texas.

Based in Spicewood, TXB operates 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. The company recently entered the private label space, introducing 20 SKUs and apparel across its network.