TXB Goes Local for Debut of Private Label Line

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) entered the private label space, tapping fresh, locally sourced ingredients for the new line.

The convenience chain also debuted TXB apparel. Both the private label products and apparel are available across its c-store network.

According to the convenience retailer, all private label offerings are locally sourced, manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas. In addition to food products, the company's new line of apparel, including T-shirts and hats, showcases Texas Born pride. TXB custom-branded shoes are in the works, the chain noted.

"We are dedicated to providing guests with true Texan hospitality every time they visit our markets," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "We're deeply committed to creating a private label lineup that includes the best that Texas has to offer, taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. We are so proud of the time and effort put into making delicious snacks and beverages, and we know our guests will see and taste the difference."

This launch is part of the brand's larger initiative to "Leave 'Em Better" by continually providing guests with renowned Texan hospitality and superior fresh-made food at an unbeatable value, according to the chain.

The new TXB private label line will include more than 20 SKUs, including:

Drinks

TXB Juices and Teas, crafted with locally sourced Texas ingredients, including Goodflow Honey Green Tea, Cedar Creek Unsweet Tea, Poteet Strawberry White Tea, 100 Percent Apple Juice and Orange Juice, Fredericksburg Peach Tea, Burleson Honey Lemonade, and Sugar Land Sweet Tea

TXB Craft Soda, including Blood Orange, Cherry Limeade, Strawberry Limeade, Homestyle Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, Root Beer Float, Fruit Punch, Pineapple Cream, and Ginger Beer

TXB Coffee, including signature House Blend and exclusive Southern Pecan roast, available in freshly ground bags or single-serve pods with eco-friendly biodegradable packaging

Snacks

TXB Teriyaki Jerky

TXB Fajitas offered in steak and chicken

TXB Salsa in Salsa Roja, Mambo Combo and Salsa Verde

Apparel

TXB hats

TXB shirts

TXB custom-branded shoes (coming soon)

TXB is also debuting a new reloadable gift card, which will be used for the company's giveaways, including free gas for a year.

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB operates more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Formerly known as Kwik Chek Food Stores, the chain rebranded two years ago.