Thanksgiving Traditions Persist Despite Inflation

Thanksgiving remains one of the biggest food holidays of the year, generating a $2.4 billion lift in sales in 2023, second only to Christmas. Circana anticipates the continuation of several important trends for 2024, including:

82% of the total sales increase during the Thanksgiving season happened in the week of Thanksgiving and the week prior.

The Thanksgiving basket, comprising 31 key categories, drove this sales uplift, despite representing only 9% of total sales for those weeks in 2023.

The percentage of sales sold on promotion for last year's Thanksgiving basket almost doubled to 50%, but the average depth of discount was similar to the rest of the year.

8% of Thanksgiving meal occasions had an item sourced from a restaurant or foodservice establishment.

Gobbling Up Budgets

According to the latest LendingTree survey of nearly 2,050 U.S. consumers, potential Thanksgiving hosts plan to spend an average of $431 on Thanksgiving food, drinks and decor — up 19% from last year. More than a third (36%) admit doing so is a financial strain, which may put some in debt.

Other topline findings from the survey include:

Hosting a Thanksgiving meal can cost you.

More than half (56%) of Americans may host guests for Thanksgiving this year, spending an average of $431 on food, drinks and decor, up 19% from last year. Six-figure earners ($579), men ($496) and parents with young children ($493) expect to spend the most on average.

Inflation is leading some to change their Turkey Day plans.

Sixty percent of celebrators say inflation is impacting their Thanksgiving. Most commonly, 27% will change food choices, 26% will coupon more and 9% won't host due to costs. Given the cost, 35% of potential hosts may reconsider opening up their homes next year.

Bellies are full of turkey and stuffing, but some are full of regret.

More than a third (36%) of potential hosts admit the amount they plan to spend on Thanksgiving will be a financial strain, and 14% already regret their decision to host. Thirty-four percent of potential hosts will use their credit cards to pay Thanksgiving costs.

Guests should plan to come with gifts, or they may not receive an invite next year.

Six in 10 potential hosts expect their guests to offer money or an item to offset expenses, and 25% say they may reconsider an invitation next year if a guest arrives empty-handed. However, the majority of those attending a celebration elsewhere plan to contribute to the spread, most notably with side dishes (63%) and desserts (32%).

