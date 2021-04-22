Thermo King E-200 Refrigeration Unit

Thermo King introduces a fully electric refrigeration unit for small to medium-sized vans and trucks. The E-200 provides a unique mix of control and convenience, paired with low noise and reduced weight, and offers an attractive solution for urban settings and final mile deliveries, according to the company. Unlike typical direct drive solutions designed for diesel engines, the E-200 delivers constant capacity independent from the vehicle's engine and can work with both electric and engine-powered vehicles. The plug-and-play solution requires no road compressor or drive kit to function. The unit features a power management system, which contributes to lower energy consumption, increased vehicle autonomy, and higher efficiency and reliability.