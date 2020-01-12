Thorntons Celebrating Holiday Season With 25 Days of Giveaways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC will celebrate the holiday season with its second annual 25 Days of Refreshing Rewards.

From Dec. 1 through Christmas Day, new and existing members of the Refreshing Rewards loyalty program will receive a daily deal on their account that can be redeemed by swiping their membership card or using the mobile app at checkout.

The convenience store operator is bringing holiday cheer and additional value to loyalty program members through deals that include free items, significant savings on single-item purchases and buy-one-get-one deals on their favorite products.

Details will be posted daily to Thorntons' Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages as well as the Thorntons mobile app. Each daily deal is only available for one day, encouraging customers to use it before it's gone, the company stated.

Consumers can join the free Refreshing Rewards program by signing up in stores, through the mobile app or online.

Thorntons operates 206 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.