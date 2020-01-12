Press enter to search
Close search

Thorntons Celebrating Holiday Season With 25 Days of Giveaways

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Thorntons Celebrating Holiday Season With 25 Days of Giveaways

12/01/2020
25 Days of Refreshing Rewards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC will celebrate the holiday season with its second annual 25 Days of Refreshing Rewards.

From Dec. 1 through Christmas Day, new and existing members of the Refreshing Rewards loyalty program will receive a daily deal on their account that can be redeemed by swiping their membership card or using the mobile app at checkout.

The convenience store operator is bringing holiday cheer and additional value to loyalty program members through deals that include free items, significant savings on single-item purchases and buy-one-get-one deals on their favorite products.

Details will be posted daily to Thorntons' Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages as well as the Thorntons mobile app. Each daily deal is only available for one day, encouraging customers to use it before it's gone, the company stated.

Consumers can join the free Refreshing Rewards program by signing up in stores, through the mobile app or online.

Thorntons operates 206 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Technology
Thorntons Gifts Loyalty Program Guests With 25 Days of Giveaways
Thorntons Free Fuel For a Year
Fuels
Thorntons Kicks Off 2019 With Free Gas Giveaway
Thornonts Johnsonville Free Fuel For a Year Sweepstakes
Fuels
Thorntons Serves Up Fuel Giveaway During National Hot Dog Month
Thortons Free Fuel for a Year Dr Pepper
Fuels
Thorntons Partners With Dr Pepper for Free Fuel Sweepstakes