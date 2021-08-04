Thorntons Hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for Its Hometown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons is doing its part to help bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. In addition to the safety measures it implemented in its stores a year ago, the retailer is hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday at a local Louisville store.

The retailer is teaming up with Norton Healthcare to vaccinate local community members at its convenience store at 2600 James Thornton Way from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 9. The clinic is open to community members who are eligible per current state guidelines and as supply is available.

According to Thorntons, appointments are required and individuals can go online to sign up for an appointment, or call Norton Healthcare at (502) 861-4499 for scheduling assistance or for questions about the event.

Scheduling closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.

To participate in this community vaccine clinic, individuals must live or work in Kentucky and must present a valid ID and insurance card, if available. A parent or guardian must be present with anyone who is 16 or 17 years of age to consent for the vaccine.

The location is off Old Henry near the Gene Synder Freeway. As Thorntons explained:

Participants should enter the Thorntons campus from Bush Farm Road and follow traffic patterns for parking and building entrance.

Participations should arrive 10 minutes prior to their schedule appointment times to complete a Temperature Check and Health Assessment before being admitted to the building.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Driver's license or government issued ID is required.

Anyone receiving the vaccine will be asked to stay for approximately 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Norton Healthcare is administering the Pfizer vaccine at this event. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine and the second dose will be administered on April 30. Participations will sign up for the second dose as they check in on April 9.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates more than 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.