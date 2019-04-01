Thorntons Kicks Off 2019 With Free Gas Giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons Inc. is kicking off the new year with the "Free Fuel For a Year" sweepstakes.

Refreshing Rewards members in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee will receive an automatic entry into the grand prize pool by clicking into the Thorntons Refreshing Rewards mobile app. The entry period runs Jan. 2 through March 5.

Once entered, an eligible participant can purchase any Johnsonville hot dog, sausage, and/or bratwurst to earn one additional entry for every qualifying hot dog, sausage and bratwurst purchased during the sweepstakes entry period.

Four grand prize winners will be selected via random drawing on March 6 and receive a Thorntons gift card valued at $1,350.

All entrants must by 16 or older and have a Refreshing Rewards card.

Customers can also enter the sweepstakes without using the Refreshing Rewards mobile app. They must hand print their first and last name, street address, city, state, zip code, email address and their Refreshing Rewards card number on a 3-by-5-inch paper or card and send it in a first-class stamped envelope to: Thorntons' Free Fuel For a Year Sweepstakes, Thorntons Inc., Marketing Department, PO Box 34230, Louisville, KY 40232.

Official rules can be found here.

Louisville-based Thorntons operates 191 c-stores in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. Last month the convenience store retailer was acquired by a join venture between affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners and BP. All existing c-stores will continue to operate under the Thorntons name, as Convenience Store News previously reported.