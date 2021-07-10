Thorntons Launches Exclusive App for Professional Drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons LLC is introducing a new Pro Driver Refreshing Rewards app exclusively for the professional driving community.

The Pro Driver Refreshing Rewards card and app are designed to provide many of the same benefits as Refreshing Rewards, but also offers special fuel discounts and exclusive rewards for professional drivers. Exclusive rewards include:

Points earned for every gallon pumped;

5 cents off per gallon of fuel every day; and

A free dispensed drink, Fizz Freez or coffee with every fill up.

Points redeemed via the app will equate to greater savings. Fleet guests can also sign up to be eligible for additional savings.

Pro Driver Rewards cards can be used at any Thorntons location but are only available for pickup at truck stops and select high flow diesel locations.

Launched in 2014, Thorntons' Refreshing Rewards is a guest loyalty program with benefits that include daily fuel savings, exclusive tobacco and alcohol offers. Through the Refreshing Rewards app members can find the nearest location, track FREEquency club status, sweepstakes entries, and access exclusive offers and savings.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons is part of the bp portfolio. It operates more than 200 stores across six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.