Thorntons Shows Appreciation to Frontline Medical Personnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons is thanking the doctors, nurses, first responders and other medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with doughnut deliveries and free beverages.

On April 12, Easter Sunday, the convenience store retailer began delivering fresh doughnuts to Kentucky hospitals, a practice it intends to carry out indefinitely, according to Thorntons.

The doughnuts are made fresh daily at Thorntons' Louisville-based commissary, Fresh Serve Bakeries. The drivers who distribute the doughnuts to stores in Louisville, southern Indiana, Lexington, Indianapolis and Cincinnati have added the extra stop to their daily routes.

Hospitals receiving the free doughnuts include Norton Healthcare, University of Louisville Hospital, Clark Memorial Hospital, Baptist Hospital East and Baptist-Floyd Memorial Hospital in southern Indiana.

Thorntons will also continue its free beverage offer for first responders and health care workers at all of its c-stores. All first responders and medical personnel are invited to visit any of Thorntons' 200 locations at any time for a free small coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink as a thank-you for their service to Thorntons' communities. Valid ID is required for the free beverage. Return visits are permitted.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of the essential personnel who are keeping our communities going during these trying times — especially the countless medical personnel who are risking their health and well-being to care for our communities," said Simon Richards, Thorntons president and CEO. "Sharing some of our favorite products is one small way for Thorntons to show our appreciation for these most essential workers."

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.