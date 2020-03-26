Thorntons Thanks Its Local Communities With Limited-Time Fuel Discount

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through March 31, Thorntons LLC is offering a fuel discount of 10 cents per gallon across its network. All customers are eligible for the savings at any location.

To claim the discount, customers simply enter the promotion code 812-777-1111 at the fuel pump or at the in-store cash register when prompted for a Refreshing Rewards phone number.

The retailer is also inviting all first responders and health care workers to stop into any Thorntons convenience store through March 31 for a free small coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink as a thank you for serving Thorntons' communities during this challenging time as they cope with COVID-19.

A valid ID is required for the free beverage. Return visits are permitted. Thorntons stores operate 24 hours a day, and the offer is good at any time.

"These are unprecedented times and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted," said Simon Richards, president and CEO of Thorntons. "We've greatly increased the frequency of our always high inside and outside cleaning standards and your local Thorntons store will remain open to serve our communities with safe and clean places to shop for essential needs. These offers are our way of saying thank you to our guests, especially the first responders and health care workers who are tirelessly serving our communities during this challenging time."

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates 200 c-stores in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.