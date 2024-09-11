Three C-store Operators Rank Among the Best Workplaces in Retail for 2024

The annual Best Workplaces in Retail rankings are based on analysis of survey responses from more than 123,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the retail industry. Great Place to Work uses its proprietary Trust Index Survey to measure the core of what creates great workplaces: key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues and loyalty to the company.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz, which has approximately 24,873 U.S.-based employees, was lauded for its unique benefits and advancement opportunities that employees feel reflects the company's genuine concern for employees' well-being. Greenville, S.C.-based Spinx, which has approximately 1,688 U.S.-based employees, fosters an inclusive, vibrant community where every associate can thrive, find fulfillment and share in the company's collective success, according to its profile.

La Plata, Md.-based Wills Group/Dash In, which has approximately 517 U.S.-based employees, moved up nine spots on the list after making its first appearance on the ranking last year.

"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture," said Blackie Wills, Wills Group president and CEO. "Our commitment to the Dash In guest experience begins with our employees. They are the reason the Wills Group is so passionate about creating an environment where employees can thrive."

Best Workplaces in Retail enables employees to share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their organization's culture by responding to 60 statements on a five-point scale and answering two open-ended questions. The full list is available here.