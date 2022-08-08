Three Convenience Store News Reports Named Folio: Award Finalists

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a finalist in two categories in the 2022 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition.

The annual The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards is the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community that recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media. The competition garners thousands of applications from publications each year.

Three CSNews reports are finalists in two categories that recognize editorial excellence in business-to-business (B2B) print publishing. They are:

"If you look at the content which is being recognized for excellence — our articles on the labor crisis, innovation in the industry and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion — it's apparent that the Convenience Store News editorial team does its best work on the biggest issues facing convenience store retailers. I'm proud to work with such a group of talented professional journalists," said CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo.

CSNews won the 2020 Eddie Award for Series of Articles, B2B, Retail for its 2019 September cover story called "On the Front Lines," which examined how convenience stores and truck stops are at the forefront in the battle against human trafficking.

CSNews is owned by EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company that delivers insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, EnsembleIQ helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

A handful of other EnsembleIQ brands are also finalists in the 2022 Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition, including:

Eddies, Editorial Use of Data, B2B — Convenience Store News Canada

Eddies, Immersive/Interactive Storytelling, B2B — Consumer Goods Technology and EIQ BrandLab

Eddies, Advertorial/Sponsored Content, Consumer/Custom/Content Marketing — RISnews, EIQ BrandLab

Ozzies, Cover Design, 25,000-100,000 Circulation — Convenience Store News Canada

Ozzies, Illustration, B2B — Convenience Store News Canada

Ozzies, Data Visualization, B2B — Progressive Grocer, EIQ BrandLab

Ozzies, Feature Design, Custom/Content Marketing — Progressive Grocer, EIQ BrandLab

Ozzies, Microsite/Custom Website — Path to Purchase Institute, EIQ BrandLab

Winners will be recognized at an awards gala on Sept. 13 at the City Winery in New York.

EnsembleIQ's Canadian brands were also recently lauded in the annual National Magazine Awards: B2B competition. Profession Santé, a specialized provider of insights for physicians, pharmacists and other professionals in the Quebec healthcare sector, took home gold in the Best Feature Article: Professional category, while Canadian Grocer won a silver award in the Best Column or Regularly Featured Department category for "PEOPLE."

In addition, Profession Santé and The Medical Post, an information source for Canada's doctors, received five Honorable Mentions. They include:

Profession Santé, "The Community Pharmacy of Tomorrow"

Profession Santé, "COVID-19, One Year Later — All Together"

Profession Santé, "A Quebec That is Self-Sufficient in Health"

The Medical Post, "The How-To" Issue

The Medical Post, "The Virtual Health Care Pivot Series"

EnsembleIQ is headquartered in Chicago.