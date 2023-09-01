Three Findings About Gen Z's Snacking Habits

CINCINNATI — Generation Z is disrupting many of the assumptions and conventions upon which marketers and retailers base their strategies, according to a new deep dive from neuroscience-based consumer insights market research firm Alpha-Diver.

The new report, entitled "Introducing The Snack 50 Psych Pulse Gen Z Edition: Surprising WHYs Behind Gen Z's Snack Decisions," delivers insights regarding the cohort's snacking preferences. It is a follow-up to Alpha-Diver's first-ever "Snack 50 Psych Pulse" report, released earlier this year, which measures psychological drivers of consumer decision-making when it comes to snacking.

The report analyses four emotional jobs — Functional, Experience, Conformity and Impulse — that different snacks do for consumers and shows the top two snacks for each "job." The analysis studied 12 categories of snacks overall, with an emphasis on packaged snack and sweets brands.