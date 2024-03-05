Three Former Mountain Express Locations Hit the Market
Features of each convenience store include:
- Dodgeville — Located around 45 miles west of Madison, the site occupies 5,800 square feet on an acre site and was built in 1997.
- Melrose — The store is 4,300 square feet and is situated on an acre site. It has a Subway tenant and was built in 2004.
- St. Joseph — The store occupies 3,300 square feet on an acre site and was built in 2004. St. Joseph is about 25 miles from Melrose, which is approximately 100 miles from the Twin Cities.
"These stores are being sold with real estate and without gas or c-store brands, and were closed last fall when Mountain Express filed bankruptcy. They will be of interest to small operators, c-store companies and fuel distributors," said Evan Gladstone, executive managing director of NRC.
The properties will be sold using NRC's "buy one, some or all" sealed-big sale process. Institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Global retained NRC for the sale process. A complete list of the properties and information regarding submitting offers is available online on NRC's website.
At the time of its bankruptcy filing, Alpharetta-based Mountain Express stated that it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 in a timely manner. However, the company later converted to Chapter 7 bankruptcy and officially ended operations in August 2023. Mountain Express was founded in 2000 and served 828 fueling centers and 27 travel centers across 27 states before bankruptcy.