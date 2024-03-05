Three Former Mountain Express Locations Hit the Market

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Three large-scale, closed convenience stores with gas that previously operated as Mountain Express sites are up for sale.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC will coordinate the sale of the stores in Dodgeville, Wis., and Melrose and St. Joseph, Minn.

This comes nearly a year after Mountain Express Oil Co. filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, as Convenience Store News previously reported.