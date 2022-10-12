Three in Four Consumers View C-store Jobs Through Favorable Lens

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A new report found that 72 percent of consumers have a favorable opinion of convenience store jobs.

According to the NACS Consumer Fuels Survey, customers who frequently visit convenience stores and interact with employees gave the highest ratings, with 85 percent of frequent customers having a favorable option of c-store jobs, compared to only 54 percent of infrequent customers.

"With the challenges associated with the labor shortage, these findings are good news for the industry, and could help provide valuable insights in how to message the value of jobs at stores," said Jeff Lenard, vice president of strategic initiatives at NACS. "Beyond the flexibility to enter — or reenter — the workforce and set and find flexibility around their lives, current and former employees also cite the daily interactions and conversations that they have with regular customers."

"This human connection is particularly important as we continue to reestablish regular routines that have been disrupted by the pandemic," Lenard said.

The Consumer Fuels Survey also pointed out that the U.S. convenience store industry employs an estimated 2.38 million people. More than one in every seven Americans (15 percent) have worked in a convenience store. Of those current and former workers, 79 percent said their job experience was valuable and 66 percent said they would recommend that type of work to others, particularly as a first job.

In addition to viewing c-store jobs in favorable light, customers also support many of the positive community-focused attributes associated with convenience stores. According to the survey,

86 percent said convenience stores are good first jobs for those looking to enter the workforce;

83 percent said c-store jobs are good jobs for those reentering the workforce, such as retirees or veterans;

83 percent said c-store employees can work their way up to become managers or even run their own stores;

82 percent said c-store jobs are good jobs for high school or college students; and

74 percent said c-store jobs are good jobs for those who can’t or don’t want to get a traditional education.

The NACS Consumer Fuels Survey was conducted in Sept.10-13, 2022 by the national public opinion research firm Bold Decision. A total of 1,200 adults were surveyed online, including 1,049 who said they are regular gas customers.

Based in Alexandria, NACS is the global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries.