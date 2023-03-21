Three Gen Z Behaviors Brands Need to Know
Gen Zers are more likely than older consumers to pay attention to brands' values/missions and to support those that align with their own. For marketers, that creates the opportunity to connect causes with purchase behaviors. Category players that lead with a cause that aligns with Gen Z's values are better positioned to connect with this audience, thus driving more brand engagement and repeat purchases.
They Understand Complexity & Want Brands to be Real
Gen Zers in the United States are more diverse than any previous generation in terms of race, gender and sexuality. They value individuality, while proudly supporting equity and inclusion, and will rally behind authentic and accurate representations.
Over half of Gen Z consumers in the United States feel they would be better represented in advertising if more people without perfect lives were shown. Therefore, brands looking to increase their relatability among this generation would do well to focus on creating ads that embrace inclusivity and use real people rather than relying on celebrities, influencers or models, according to Mintel.
Gen Z wants attainable representation and will increasingly expect brands to destigmatize flaws and work to undo unrealistic beauty standards. Members of Gen Z will also be more inclined to notice any instances of discrimination or underrepresentation. Almost one-third of Gen Z adults say they would feel better represented if they saw more racial diversity and more people who do not follow "traditional" gender stereotypes in advertising. For brands, it will be crucial to respect different choices and think the way Gen Z does on these issues, the company added.
Mintel concludes that while marketers have mastered the art of understanding millennials, brands will need to diversify their approach to connect with Gen Z. They must understand the generation's nuances, target them with relevant products and craft relatable narratives while maintaining ethical standards.
For more insights into Gen Z shopping habits, you can read the full report here.
Chicago-based Mintel has provided research and intelligence solutions to consumer-focused businesses for more than 50 years. It operates 14 global offices.