Three Gen Z Behaviors Brands Need to Know

CHICAGO — With the oldest members of Gen Z coming of age and their cohort poised to become the most racially and ethnically diverse generation yet, market intelligence agency Mintel believes brands must start to recognize concerns particular to this group if they want to successfully connect to them.

In a new report, the company breaks down three key findings brands will need to know about successfully marketing to Gen Z consumers.

They're Digitally Savvy

Gen Z is the first generation to grow up with smartphones, tablets and platforms like social media and YouTube as the norm. The oldest Gen Zers (born 1996) were 11 when iPhones first launched (2007) and 14 when the iPad was introduced (2010).

This generation's media habits and usage of digital technology will force businesses to approach them differently than previous generations. They are intolerant of traditional ads, which makes them tune out, but are open to being influenced by people they genuinely trust, including celebrities and micro-influencers (who Gen Z find more authentic and emotionally appealing).

Gen Z's usage of social media is a behavioral trait that also sets them apart, while simultaneously creating new avenues for marketers to connect with them. Gen Z has a tendency to shop with smartphones, so brands and retailers should continue to leverage digital channels where these consumers typically find content to drive discovery, engagement and, ultimately, purchases, according to Mintel.

They Care About the World Around Them & the People In It

Gen Z has experienced several economic and social traumas and are no longer willing to be silent about the cards they've been dealt, Mintel pointed out. They are open about their need for social and environmental change and will hold corporations accountable for their actions.