Three Tips for Delivering Personalized Content

CHICAGO — Personalization has become an integral part of marketing strategies across multiple industries at the same time that consumer expectations for relevant, engaging personalization have grown higher than ever.

As a result, 59 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase a particular brand or shop at a particular store if they receive personalized content, according to a survey from 84.51°, a retail data science, insights and media company that helps The Kroger Co. and its partners create customer-centric shopper journeys.

However, manually launching personalized experiences is time-consuming and impractical. Retailers should consider turning to data science combined with robust data sets, machine learning technology and other tools to enable meaningful moments across the customer lifecycle. 84.51° shared three key suggestions to help companies evolve their personalization strategy:

Invest in high-quality data and governance — Ample data, data quality and data granularity serve as the foundation for achieving powerful actionable insights to drive personalization. Organizations that lack the necessary data resources or tools to unlock timely analyses and insights can turn to digital platforms to fill the gap.

Think omnichannel — Operators must analyze the behaviors and motivations of their shoppers across channels. With this knowledge, brands will be able to develop and refine customer-centric plans to match the needs and preferences of their customers.

Reach customers at key moments — Retail media and machine learning are unlocking new opportunities for brands to deliver personalized ads and other messaging at scale. The Kroger Private Marketplace, powered by 84.51°, is an example of combining the power of data science with the flexibility of programmatic advertising.

As customer wants and needs continue to shift, brands have a singular opportunity to connect with shoppers in meaningful ways, according to 84.51°. As retail data and advances in personalization sciences and technologies open the door to better experiences across the customer life cycle, it is imperative that brands engage with first-time and longtime customers in a timely, relevant manner to inspire loyalty.

A full infographic based on findings of the survey is available here.