Tightening Their Wallets

Persistent inflation, the threat of a recession and worries that tariffs are going to push up the price of products has U.S. consumers on edge. According to the 2025 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500 consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, roughly six in 10 shoppers say the most important factor that defines "a positive shopping experience" for them these days is the price of products. The survey, fielded at the beginning of this year, also revealed: