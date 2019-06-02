Tobacco Plus Expo to Feature New Elements This Year

LAS VEGAS — TPE 2019 is preparing to land in Las Vegas with extended show hours and additional show floor space as it celebrates its 15th year.

Traditionally the first tobacco show of the year, TPE 2019 will bring together tobacco manufacturers, distributors, and retailers together Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Centers.

This year, the exhibit floor measures 30 percent more square footage than last year. The event will kick off at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, continuing from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 13. The number of registered attendees going into the show is higher compared to last year's event.

Features at TPE 2019 include:

A Product Showcase. Located near the show's registration area, atendees can explore the section and scan products to receive information on where to find the products. Exhibitors will receive a list of leads who show interest in their products for follow-up after the show.

The TPE mobile app. Users of the mobile app can find information related to the show, including product spotlights.

Industry networking events. Attendees will have several chances to connect. During show hours, the inaugural West Coast Barn Smoker from Drew Estate will be held in the cigar lounge. There will also be two after-hour events: The Glass.Vegas Party on Feb. 11 from 8-11 p.m. at Westgate Hotel; and the All-Industry Party on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. on the show floor.

"We're dedicated to putting on a tradeshow that adds value to the bottom line for our exhibitors and attendees," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of TMG, the parent company of TPE. "TPE has a long history, and we've designed this year's show to make browsing, buying, and exhibiting easier and better than ever before. And we're taking steps to make sure that it's a lot of fun, too."