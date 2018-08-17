Tobacco Trends & Innovation Headline TPE 2019 Education Sessions

LAS VEGAS — The education sessions at TPE 2019 will look at current trends in the tobacco category as well as look at what's coming next for the industry.

The annual tobacco tradeshow is known for addressing all aspects of tobacco, vapor and alternative business and the education portion of the event is no different. Currently scheduled sessions include:

How Innovation is Changing the Vape Category

How CBD and Alternative Accessories Can Help Retailers Grow

Tobacco Trends in Convenience Stores

Additional TPE education sessions will be announced in the coming months.

"The educational program offered at TPE is really top-notch," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of Tobacco Media Group, the parent company of TPE. "We strive to make the sessions interesting and applicable, and to provide topics that start conversations and lead to idea exchanges throughout the show. I'm excited about this year's line-up, and look forward to seeing you there."

TPE 2019 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. Bringing together suppliers, wholesalers and retailers, the upcoming event features expanded show space, an opening party for all attendees, and an extra half day of open floor time.

TPE 2019 will take place Feb. 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Show hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 12, and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Adding more value to your Vegas trip, TPE 2019 is partnering with Glass Vegas, giving TPE badge holders VIP access to the adjacent, concurrent show featuring art, entertainment, and the works of talented functional glass artists at wholesale pricing.

Glass Vegas attendees will also be able to explore TPE, offering big benefits to the entire industry as the two shows bring together even more buyers, sellers and products.