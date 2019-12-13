Toot'n Totum Plans Hometown Expansion

AMARILLO, Texas — A locally based convenience store chain is looking to get bigger in Texas.

Toot'n Totum is looking to boost its employee count by hiring more than 300 people as the company expands in its home market, according to KFDA.

The retailer wants to fill full-time and part-time positions. It also offers college students a tuition plan that helps pay for college, the report added.

"It's the people they have made it successful, and everybody says it, but it's absolutely true. We have a lot of people that work for this company, and they do a fabulous job, and we are looking for more good people," said Toot'n Totum President Greg Mitchell.

In addition to the hiring spree, Toot'n Totum plans to open five new locations throughout the Amarillo area, including one currently rising at the intersection of I-40 and Bell. According to Mitchell, the c-store will feature a drive-thru window and four gas pumps. It is expected to open within six weeks.

Demolition is underway at another site, which will feature a c-store, eight fueling stations and a Which Wich Sandwich shop, the reported added.

In addition to two other new c-stores in the market, Toot'n Totum is also building a travel center.

"The next big one that everyone is waiting for is I-40 and Lakeside. It will be a travel center. It has taken us over five years, and we are just now ready to kick that one-off," Mitchell told KFDA.

At 16,000 square feet, the travel center will feature two quick-service restaurants, 10 fueling positions for diesel trucks, a CAT scale, 24 parking places for cars to fill up, a separate canopy for RV's and trucks to fill up, 120 overnight parking spaces, a dog park, and children's playground, according to the news outlet.

The site also include 10 to 12 acres for future retail growth.

"Toot'n Totum is iconic to Amarillo, we are going into our 70th year, and that's a big thing for us," Mitchell added.

Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum operates more than 70 convenience stores.