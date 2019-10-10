Press enter to search
The Top 10 Cool New Products From NACS Show 2019

The Top 10 Cool New Products From NACS Show 2019

10/10/2019

10/10/2019
ATLANTA — Every fall NACS brings together all players from the convenience channel, from store operators to suppliers to technology providers. The 2019 NACS Show was no different.

In addition to a full slate of educational sessions and the chance to meet with friends in the industry, a big draw at the annual event is the Cool New Products Preview Room as attendees search for the latest new c-store products.

This year, 309 products were featured in the room with 36,929 scans had been recorded — a record, according to NACS.

Of the latest products, flavors, packaging and innovations available to the convenience and fuel retailing industry, the top 10 scanned products were:

  1. Lancer TwinPour: Lancer Corp.
  2. ED300 Digital: Marmon Foodservice
  3. Mobile Stocker: Mobile Merchandisers
  4. Oreo Most Stuf: Mondelēz International
  5. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Items: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.
  6. Hot Food Open Topper: SandenVendo America Inc.
  7. Phade: WinCup
  8. Oreo Caramel Creams and Oreo Cow Tales: Goetze's Candy Co. Inc.
  9. Voltz: ET Products Inc.
  10. Last Call Beverages: Last Call Beverages

The 2019 NACS Show took place Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

