The Top 10 U.S. Summer Travel Destinations for 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the unofficial start to summer right around the corner, millions of Americans are getting out their maps and planning getaways.
According to AAA, most travelers are packing for warm-weather destinations with Orlando, Fla., retaining its stop spot as the most visited domestic travel destination, while Honolulu and Maui, Hawaii, have both grown in popularity compared with last summer.
AAA's Travel Tips for Planning Summer Vacations
- Plan ahead
- Work with a travel agent
- Be flexible
- If driving, get plenty of rest before leaving
- Make sure your vehicle is road trip ready
- Pack your patience
"This is shaping up to be another banner season for travel as Americans look to get out and enjoy themselves in the summer sun," said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing. "Travelers are making plans now to visit theme parks, sail away on cruise vacations, relax at the beach and explore cities in the U.S. and across the globe."
The top domestic summer travel destinations, based on AAA Travel bookings for trips June 1 through Aug. 15, are:
- Orlando, Fla.
- Honolulu
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Seattle
- Los Angeles/Anaheim, Calif.
- Maui, Hawaii
- Fairbanks, Alaska
- Las Vegas
- Boston
- Salt Lake City
Road trips remain the most popular family vacation option for those staying stateside, despite higher gas prices. Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of those planning a family trip are expected to hit the roads this year, AAA.
That is music to the convenience channel's ear. As CSNews Online previously reported, the NACS Retailer Sentiment Survey found that more than three in four convenience retailers expect in-store sales to increase this summer compared to last year, and nearly half expect their fuel sales to increase compared to last summer.
And as AAA reported earlier this year, approximately 44 percent of millennials are planning a family getaway, compared to 39 percent of Gen Xers and 32 percent of Baby Boomers, the survey found.