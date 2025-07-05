The Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2025

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the convenience channel has been relatively quiet over the past 12 months, save for a few notable deals such as Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc.'s $1.145 billion acquisition of Temple, Texas-based Fikes Wholesale and its CEFCO Convenience Stores network, and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Delek US Holdings' decision to sell off all its retail assets to a subsidiary of Mexico-based FEMSA, parent company of the OXXO network.

As a result, the U.S. convenience store landscape has remained mostly unchanged, as reflected in this year’s Convenience Store News Top 100 report, compiled in partnership with Nielsen TDLinx using March 2025 data. Same as last year's rankings, the top three chains are Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. with 12,369 stores, Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ACT) with 5,851 stores, and Casey's with 2,899 stores. These three companies account for a combined 21,119 stores of the industry’s 152,192 total locations or 13.87%.

Rounding out the top 10 are Westborough, Mass.-based EG America (1,406 stores), Richmond, Va.-based GPM Investments LLC (1,334 stores), El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA Inc. (1,173 stores), Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. (1,142 stores), Media, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. (1,117 stores), La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc. (879 stores), and Salt Lake City-based Maverik Inc. (852 stores). In all, the top 10 companies account for a combined 29,022 stores or 19.06% of the industry total.

With talks stretching on about a possible tie-up between 7-Eleven's parent company, Tokyo-based Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., and ACT, the parent company of the global Circle K banner, it is possible that next year's Top 100 ranking could look very different.