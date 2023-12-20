The Top Convenience Store Distributors of 2023

Wholesalers serving the convenience channel are expanding their investments in order to keep pace with the evolving industry, giving significant attention to technology and foodservice.

According to the findings of the 2023 Convenience Store News Top Wholesalers Report, t he top 15 distributors serving the c-store industry saw their sales grow 9% year over year. Average sales per company hit $6.49 billion this year, up from $5.3 billion a year ago.



