The Top Convenience Store Distributors of 2023
12/20/2023
Wholesalers serving the convenience channel are expanding their investments in order to keep pace with the evolving industry, giving significant attention to technology and foodservice.
According to the findings of the 2023 Convenience Store News Top Wholesalers Report, the top 15 distributors serving the c-store industry saw their sales grow 9% year over year. Average sales per company hit $6.49 billion this year, up from $5.3 billion a year ago.
Data for this report was gathered through a survey conducted among the largest wholesalers primarily servicing c-stores that derive the majority of their sales from tobacco and candy products. Additional data was obtained through company reports and other public sources of financial data. In some cases, estimates have been made by CSNews based on historical data and current industry trends. The ranking is based on sales for the last full fiscal year for each company.