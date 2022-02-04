Top Women in Convenience 2022 Nomination Form

Nominations are presently being accepted for Convenience Store News' Top Women in Convenience industry awards program, which recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing. Women will be honored from the retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in the following categories:

Women of the Year — retailer (chain or independent), supplier or wholesaler executives of any rank who have had an exceptional impact on the success or direction of their company, AS WELL AS a positive impact on the convenience store industry as a whole. These visionaries have steered their companies into new markets, new opportunities and strong measurable growth. Senior-Level Leaders — retailer (chain or independent), supplier and wholesaler executives at the level of director or vice president and above who work with the c-store channel of trade and who have executed on a strategy and transformed their business in a positive manner. Rising Stars — retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with job titles from store managers to just below VP, who are making their mark in the c-store industry even at the early stages of their careers. Mentors — retailers, suppliers and wholesalers who have made an extraordinary effort, and had an extraordinary impact, on the careers of their colleagues. Nominations must include discussion of their mentorship work and its outcome for mentees in order to be considered for this category.

Nominators are encouraged to share specific initiatives, achievements and examples of leadership in order to present a full picture of a candidate and demonstrate what makes her a Top Woman in Convenience.

All Top Women in Convenience winners will be prominently recognized in CSNews' August issue. An awards ceremony will be held during the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.

Click to view our online and print coverage of the 2021 Top Women in Convenience awards.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Top Women in Convenience nominees must either work for a convenience store retail company or a wholesaler or supplier directly serving the convenience store industry.

Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2021 – Feb. 1, 2022.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Final deadline for nominations is March 31, 2022. All winners will be notified by May 31.

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate a 2022 Top Women in Convenience, create an account and fill out and submit this online entry form. Review our login instructions here.

Convenience Store News and the TWIC Advisory Board reserve the right the award a nominee in a different category than the one they were nominated for.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].