Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala Celebrates Record Class of Winners

Upon receiving her award, Angell described how "team is the heart of everything that I do for convenience retail," and that she is both proud to be among the TWIC winners and grateful that she can help lift other women in the industry.
She noted that in the world of construction, engineering and facilities, women are not always expected to be there, but she is excited to see how the industry has changed so that all types of leaders can have a place in it.
"I like to be a champion of that and an example of that," she said. "I know you are also champions of that."
Cornish expressed how much "I absolutely love this business," and advised up-and-coming leaders to travel and spend time in different stores while learning about different roles. One can't learn or lead a business unless they go out to experience it and spend time with those who live it every day, she said.
She also encouraged attendees to step out of their comfort zones. "I sincerely believe you can only grow when you're challenged and uncomfortable," she said.
Holloway reflected on a time a decade ago when she was hesitant to lead an employee resource group (ERG) for women when her company's CEO asked her to; an inner voice was telling her it was a bad idea. With the persistence of her boss, she stepped forward despite her doubts and launched the ERG, created additional leadership experiences, developed content for members, and paved the way for her eventual successors.
She also worked to control her inner voice, who Holloway jokingly named Renée. "Now, she cheers me on," she said. "She's not a voice of doubt."
Holloway advised attendees to "check on your inner Renée, make sure he or she is supporting you, and ask what you can do to support others."
Jackson highlighted the difference that people can make to someone else's career path, expressing appreciation for those who encouraged her and gave her opportunities, but also pushed her, challenged her and gave her honest feedback. This makes it all the more important that leaders surround themselves with the best people.
"It's important to be resilient and present with what you're doing," she said.
She encouraged other women to take risks, ask questions, and learn everything they can. They should evolve and change, but ultimately stay true to themselves.
"Always be your authentic self — there's no one else like you," Jackson said. "Be the best 'you' you can be."
Matthews shared a lesson taught to her by her grandmother: Anything is possible if she acts continuously to make it so. She acknowledged that while inequities continue to exist, real progress is being made and brave leaders, activist allies, meaningful mentorships and audacious corporate mandates can make a significant difference in having more women present at every level of leadership.
"It is crucial to build the necessary infrastructure to support and drive change," she said.
Matthews pledged to continue working to help the c-store industry move from dreams of equality to a reality in which it exists, and asked audience members to do the same — to work individually and with their respective companies and the industry at large to make it so.
"I recruit you, you and you," she said. "Let's do this together."
