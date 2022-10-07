Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala Celebrates Record Class of Winners

LAS VEGAS — More than ever before, female leaders are making their mark on the convenience store industry, the companies they work for and the people they mentor, leaving all of them better off. This was more than evident during Convenience Store News' 2022 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala, held Oct. 2 at the Renaissance Las Vegas following day two of the 2022 NACS Show.

The ninth-annual event featured a record-breaking 91 honorees, as well as a record-breaking, sold-out crowd in attendance at the awards ceremony. The honorees were selected from an extremely competitive pool of nominees based on their innovative corporate initiatives, extraordinary financial and strategic accomplishments, astute problem-solving acumen, exceptional performance, mentorship work and selfless charitable participation, along with other attributes that went above and beyond the call of duty.

The event also featured the announcement of Casey's General Stores Inc. as the recipient of Convenience Store News' first-ever Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award.

Paula Lashinsky, vice president and brand director for Convenience Store News, noted that this year's honorees distinguished themselves in ways that go beyond achievements that can be neatly listed on paper.

"While this year's nominations were replete with details of individual accomplishments — the 'whats' — it was the 'hows' that were so impressive," she said. "The descriptions of how these women used innovation, inspiration, motivation and empathy to shape and grow the convenience store channel."

The 2022 TWIC class includes five Women of the Year, 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars and 10 Mentors. Featured speaker and 7-Eleven Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto addressed this largest-ever group of award winners during his remarks.

"You are an extraordinary, talented and diverse group of leaders, and these awards underscore your dedication and your commitment to your businesses and this industry," he said. "You should be extremely proud of all that you've accomplished, and I can tell you that we certainly are."

DePinto reflected on how things have changed from the start of his career, when the c-store industry didn't have many women in leadership roles who could positively influence their organizations and the industry at large.

"Take a look at this room. Look around," he said. "We do now. Congratulations."

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM WOMEN OF THE YEAR

The 2022 TWIC Women of the Year are Holly Angell, senior vice president of construction, engineering & facilities, 7-Eleven Inc.; Allison Cornish, vice president of store modernization, Pilot Co.; Danielle Holloway, senior director of industry engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.; Julie Jackson, president, G&M Oil Co.; and Colette Matthews, global vice president of customer experience, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K.