Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award Nomination Form

Convenience Store News' Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality, paves the way to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise.

This award is part of the annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and still only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing and honors female leaders who are making outstanding contributions to their companies and the convenience store industry at large.

ELIGIBILITY RULES

Nominees must be a convenience store retailer of any size. Supplier and wholesaler companies are not eligible for this award.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Nominations must be received by April 18, 2025. Finalists will be notified the week of May 12, followed by an announcement on CSNews.com the week of May 19.

The winner will be revealed and presented with the Corporate Empowerment Award at the 2025 TWIC Awards Gala, to be held the evening of October 15 against the backdrop of this year's NACS Show in Chicago.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below. There is no fee for entry. Please attach the retailer's logo and up to five supporting images.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].