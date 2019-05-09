Travel Center Chains Celebrate Professional Drivers Throughout September

NATIONAL REPORT — Some of the nation's leading travel center chains are extending their National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 8-14) celebrations into a month-long celebration throughout September, including TravelCenters of America, Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores and Pilot Flying J.

TravelCenters of America

Westlake, Ohio-based TA is honoring professional drivers with unique promotions in its travel stores, restaurants and truck service centers nationwide.

UltraONE members who swipe their cards at kiosks during National Driver Appreciate Week may be picked at random to win a variety of free prizes, including UltraCredits, CB radios, headphones, dashcams, clothing and food items.

Additionally, TravelCenters' TA, Petro and TA Express sites will hold celebration events during September for drivers. A list of dates, sites and activities is available here.

"Professional drivers deliver the nation's economic might and provide us with all the goods and materials for our everyday lives. We always look forward to recognizing their hard work and dedication," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters. "We're proud to be their home away from home and are grateful they trust us to be such an important part of their lives."