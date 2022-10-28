Travel Centers & Truck Stops Embrace Innovation

Another major travel center chain, TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), debuted a new store design and announced a nationwide site refresh plan in October 2021. The Westlake, Ohio-based company, which operates 276-plus locations in 44 states and Canada, set out to execute more than 100 site refreshes.
Refresh components include updates to driver lounges, repaved parking lots, renovated restrooms and showers, new lighting fixtures, new flooring and paint, and the addition of self-checkout. Refreshed sites also feature improved signage and a new store flow.
The October 2021 reopening of the TA location in Seymour, Ind., marked the debut of its new store design. At the same time, the retailer announced the launch of The Kitchen, a new fast-casual dining experience to be rolled out to select locations nationwide.
"All of these investments and improvements are designed around improving our guest experience based on a more examined understanding of their needs, and intended to drive efficiency and financial performance," said CEO Jonathan Pertchik.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops, which operates more than 580 locations in 41 states, kicked off 2022 with an ambitious growth plan. Forty new locations are slated to open this year, along with networkwide enhancements.
Love's outlined goals for 2022 include: increasing fueling options across the U.S.; expanding the Love's branded product line; introducing fresh and hot food offerings; opening more than 20 Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations as part of the nation's largest oil change and preventive maintenance network; and continuing to enhance the Love's Connect mobile app with new features.
Making the Jump From C-stores
More players from the traditional convenience store universe are deciding to join the travel center and truck stop industry and realizing the benefits of this side of the business.
C-store operators recognize there is an opportunity to expand into additional businesses, such as truck stops and travel centers, to serve their customers, NATSO's Neuman said.
Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. has been in the travel center business since the early 1990s and currently has 71 such locations. Of those, 15 are part of its new Remote Store Network initiative. QuikTrip currently has 10 travel centers and 11 Remote Travel Centers under construction. By the end of 2022, the retailer expects to have eight additional Remote Travel Center locations up and running.
Traditional c-store operator RaceTrac Inc. is another company making the jump. Based in Atlanta, RaceTrac's travel center prototype is roughly 2,500 square feet larger than its standard c-store. RaceTrac executives told Convenience Store News that the retailer plans to lean heavily into the travel center channel and has ambitious goals to build sites across the Southeast and beyond, "extending its values to the professional truck-driving population."
Driving Change
No doubt, technological advancements are contributing to the changes being seen in the modern-day travel center/truck stop, and the best players will showcase them.
"The best operators are adopting technologies that improve customer speed of service or allow them to redeploy labor in a more efficient manner," Neuman said, citing self-checkout, scan-and-go programs and digital shelf labels as among the technologies she sees on the rise in the industry.
"We will also continue to see more automated retail in travel center stores, along with equipment that allows travel centers to redeploy — not eliminate — labor," she added. "For example, truck stops will continue to explore technology that allows staff to work the floor and engage with customers, rather than stand behind a counter. Future store designs will also continue to evolve as age-restricted products become automated."