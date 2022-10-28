Travel Centers & Truck Stops Embrace Innovation

NATIONAL REPORT — The nation's travel centers and truck stops are on the move, with new players joining the industry and existing players expanding and innovating at speeds that rival the highway traffic they cater to.

"The industry is currently evolving to meet demand for new fueling technologies, such as electric vehicle charging stations, as well as in-store technologies that enhance speed of service," said Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, vice president of public affairs for NATSO, the national association representing the travel plaza and truck stop industry.

The fact that truck stops and travel plazas never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic has also played a role in the high-speed growth of the channel, she noted.

"In the early days of COVID-19, we were among those businesses deemed essential to ensure that truck drivers had access to food and fuel and could continue to deliver critical supplies, such as groceries and medicine," Neuman said.

"The pandemic brought to light the critical role that travel centers and truck stops play in the nation's supply chain. While the industry was already experiencing change prior to the pandemic, the pandemic elevated the importance of our industry — which, in turn, brought planned changes to the forefront for many companies and locations," she added.

Gary Hall, an industry consultant based in Medford, Ore., also points out that the just-in-time (JIT) inventory method for large retail stores that has now escalated to overnight shipping is further driving the segment's growth.