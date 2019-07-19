TravelCenters of America Adds New Fleet Card Options

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) is launching two new fleet payment card options: UltraONE Universal and UltraONE Select.

Each payment card offers distinctive benefits to fleets, such as competitive fee structures and three unique fuel purchasing platforms, including RFID, start code and fuel card.

Other benefits of UltraONE Universal and UltraONE Select are paying for fuel, truck maintenance and other services on one easy-to-manage account, and access to real-time reporting that enhances efficiency, is customizable and improves account security.