TravelCenters of America Creates 'Transformation Team' to Aid Company Turnaround

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) took another step to buoy its efforts to increase operational efficiency — a goal previously set out by CEO Jonathan Pertchik.

As part of its strategy, TA hired Jeff Burrell as senior vice president, fuels. In this position, he will lead the company in all aspects of fuel purchasing and operations, including contracting, retail pricing, and exploration and testing of new fuel-related ventures.

Burrell replaces Mark Dansizen, who is retiring from the company. Dansizen will continue to serve as a senior advisor and assist in the transition.

As he takes on the fuel supply responsibilities at TA, Burrell joins a transformation team of new senior leaders as part of company turnaround plan.

He is the fifth new senior leader to join the company since it announced a comprehensive reorganization and turnaround plan on May 1. The other new senior leaders are:

Sandy Rapp, senior vice president and chief information officer;

Dennis King, senior vice president of corporate development;

Kevin Kelly, senior vice president of hospitality; and

Jamie Hubbard, senior vice president of procurement.

"This new transformation team not only brings to TA a vast amount of experience, fresh perspective and innovative ideas, but each member comes with an intrinsic eagerness to develop successful teams and foster collaboration, which benefits our employees, company culture and ultimately our customers and partners," Pertchik said. "We are confident we now have the team in place to further enhance the customer experience at TA."

Burrell brings more than 20 years of industry experience to TA. He previously served as a global vice president for Circle K and its parent company Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard. In that role, he was responsible for all of Circle K's global fuel sourcing, brand and terminal strategy, supply and trading, and consumer forecourt experience at sites.

He also spent more than a decade in leadership positions at BP, including chief operating officer of the company's west coast ampm/Arco business. He also led fuel sales to BP's largest national accounts in North America.

Burrell started his oil industry career overseeing regional operations for Sunoco.

"Jeff's arrival is yet another deliberate and strategic step we are taking to position our company for growth and success during this time of transformation. He will challenge the company to test new ways of driving efficiency and value in its high-volume fuel business to help pass savings and efficiencies to our fleets, drivers and leisure travelers," Pertchik said. "This really is a unique time for us; we now have a new senior leadership team in place that we expect to completely shift the trajectory of this great company."

Westlake-based TA has more than 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.