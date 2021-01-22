TravelCenters of America Enhances App With Fuel Activation & Pay Features

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Professional drivers can now activate diesel pumps and pay for fuel from inside their cabs through a new feature in TravelCenters of America Inc.'s (TA) TruckSmart mobile app.

The PumpSmart feature is designed to save drivers time while they fuel up at TA, Petro Stopping Center and TA Express locations.

PumpSmart is available to UltraONE loyalty program members who are paying for fuel with commercial payment cards. The app securely stores members' payment information and links to their UltraONE profile in order to automatically apply loyalty points after fueling. PumpSmart currently accepts most fleet payment cards.

TA plans to further enhance PumpSmart and expand payment options in the next several months, according to the company, which noted that enhancing the TruckSmart app is a top priority.

"We're focused on enhancing the guest experience at TA and serving professional drivers in a way they want to interact with us, across every part of our business," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "Investing in technology is a major part of the revamped travel center experience and our company transformation. We look forward to growing our capabilities and focusing on convenience for all travelers who visit us."

Other TruckSmart features include reserving and paying for parking and showers; checking loyalty rewards balances and Gear level; allowing drivers to check out using their phone without visiting the kiosk; and unlocking the shower door from the app.

Based in Westlake, TA is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It has more than 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.