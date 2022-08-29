TravelCenters of America Enhances Offer for Truck Services Technicians

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) launched a service anniversary bonus and perks program for technicians.

The plan includes an annual bonus for current technicians, two bonus payments for new technicians within their first year, an enhanced student loan repayment program to help technicians pay off their student loans faster and a relocation plan.

"We are proud to offer this unique program to attract talented technicians to our top-tier technician program and demonstrate our appreciation to retain our world class team of technicians with regular bonuses," said Brian Lukavich, divisional vice president, TA Truck Service. "We are excited to welcome new technicians and look forward to providing them with a meaningful career with plenty of growth opportunities."

As of Aug. 1:

New technicians meeting eligibility requirements will receive a $2,500 bonus on their six-month anniversary and an additional $2,500 bonus on their 12-month anniversary.

On their second anniversary, and each annual anniversary thereafter, technicians who meet eligibility requirements will receive a $1,000 annual bonus.

TA is raising its student loan repayment program from $150 per month to $250 per month for technicians who have graduated from an accredited technical school.

TA is offering relocation assistance to current and newly hired technicians who move to another TA geographic location when the transfer is aligned with TA's business needs.

TA Truck Service offers full-service repair facilities, providing a variety of services, with an opportunity to work on all makes and models. The bonus program is part of the company's ongoing mission to invest in its team so they can return every traveler to the road better than they came, according to TA.

Transformation Journey

The enhanced bonus and perks program for truck service technicians comes as TA marks it 50th anniversary in the midst of its transformation journey, which focuses on elevating the guest experience and growing its network.

Key initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel centers, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base, and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace.

"As we enter our 50th anniversary year, our commitment to transforming TA for our guests and shareholders is stronger than ever," CEO Jon Pertchik said earlier this year. "We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022. We are working hard to ensure we are here to serve all highway travelers for the next 50 years. "

Westlake-based TA has more than 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. The company is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.

TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.