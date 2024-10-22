TravelCenters of America General Manager Recognized for Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking) named Charles Bernsen winner of the 2024 Harriet Tubman Award presented by Progressive Commercial.

The general manager of TravelCenters of America's (TA) Petro location in Florence, S.C., Bernsen received a trophy and check for $5,000 from TAT Executive Director Esther Goetsch and TA CEO Debi Boffa on Oct. 2.

"We are extremely proud of the actions Charles took when encountering Nikki and are so grateful for the positive outcome in this situation," said Boffa. "Charles is a true role model for all our team members, and I know his actions and this award will inspire others when they see something.

"Here at TA, we remain committed to educating all of our team members on human trafficking awareness and empowering them to take action; they are the eyes and ears of our nation's highways, and, as Charles has shown, we can make a difference," she added.

Bernsen was recognized for assisting a trafficking victim after noticing a distressed young woman hanging around his store. She would disappear for periods of time into the restroom but then reappear in the lobby area. After a couple days of seeing her repeatedly, Bernsen approached her and asked if she needed help. She burst into tears, telling him she had escaped a man who had been holding her captive in a hotel across the street from the TA where he'd been selling her for sex.