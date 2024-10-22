TravelCenters of America General Manager Recognized for Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking
Bernsen offered her food, clothing, a blanket and information about TAT. He had her call the National Human Trafficking Hotline and speak to them, and then purchased a bus ticket for her to get home and provided money for expenses along the way.
Nikki, the survivor he assisted, also attended the awards presentation, marking the first meeting between the two since the incident that brought them together originally. She stated Bernsen's soft-spoken demeanor and compassion enabled her to trust him.
Eighteen-thousand TA employees receive TAT's human trafficking training annually. Bernsen said the training better prepared him for the situation when it arose.
"Once you've been exposed to all this evil, it's always in the back of your mind that this could be happening, and it could happen in the blink of an eye," he said. "The education, the videos and conferences we've gone to have been a huge help."
"It's very humbling. The main thing about this is that it can make everyone else in our company aware that we can make a difference if we pay attention and treat people better. That's the main take away for me," Bernsen continued.
A 501(c)3 organization, TAT educates, equips, empowers and mobilizes members of key industries and agencies to combat human trafficking. It created the annual Harriet Tubman Award to honor a member of the trucking, bus or energy industry whose direct actions help save or improve the lives of those exploited or prevent human trafficking from taking place.
"Charles's vigilance, empathy and acute actions for Nikki exemplify TAT's mission," Goetsch stated. "He knew exactly what to do when he found himself in the right place at the right time, a crucial moment that changed everything for her. Instead of turning a blind eye, he acted with compassion and courage. We are proud and grateful to present Charles with our 2024 Harriet Tubman Award."
Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states.