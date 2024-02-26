TravelCenters of America Grows Network to 300 Sites

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA), a bp brand, will open its 300th travel center this week at the newly rebuilt TA in Walton, Ky.

The 300th site opening is a milestone in TA's strategic network growth plan which complements bp's existing convenience and mobility business to offer all guests a seamless nationwide experience, both along the interstate and off.

"Celebrating this achievement is very exciting for both our team members and guests, and we are committed to continued growth and innovation to provide an outstanding experience for all travelers who visit us," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America. "We look forward to welcoming guests into our newly rebuilt Walton, Ky., travel center, which provides a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere with excellent amenities."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 12,200-square-foot building will be held Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. The site features dining options such as HWY Kitchen, KFC, and a store with hot and cold food and beverage options, along with TA Truck Service and other amenities.

To recognize the 300th milestone, TA is awarding 3,000 professional drivers double fuel points when using UltraONE Loyalty and is holding an Instagram contest giving all guests the chance to win one of 30 $100 bp gift cards.

TA Walton brings 100 new jobs to the local community. In honor of the site opening, the travel center operator is donating $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank, the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in greater Cincinnati, northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana.

Westlake-based TA was acquired by bp in May 2023, adding around 290 sites to bp's U.S. network at the time. This year, TA plans to open 20 new locations.

Other 2024 strategic initiatives include: