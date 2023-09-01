New CEO Officially Takes the Lead at TravelCenters of America

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) officially named Debi Boffa as new CEO effective Sept. 1. She succeeds Jonathan Pertchik, who led TA from 2019 through its May acquisition by bp, and helped position it for the future of alternative fuels, according to the company.

Boffa was previously named CEO-designate one week after the bp-TA deal closed.

[Read more: Convenience Store News' 2023 Technology Leader of the Year Is...]

A seasoned management executive, Boffa brings more than 25 years of experience with bp to her new role and has worked across many sectors, including engineering, retail, sales, marketing and operations.

Boffa recently served as president of both bp's Retail Operating Organization and Thorntons LLC, where she led the integration of bp's ampm business with Thorntons while concurrently overseeing the operations of more than 1,200 convenience stores nationwide.

"Debi brings a wealth of experience in the retail convenience space with a proven ability to integrate businesses while driving growth," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility & convenience Americas, bp. "TA has a national footprint that provides fuel and services for both professional drivers and passenger car guests while on the road. This network will be critical as we adapt to meet customer's evolving needs for electric vehicles, biofuels and hydrogen. Debi is a trusted leader, and I look forward to her leading TA into the future as part of bp."

TA continues to operate 280-plus travel centers under the TA, Petro and TA Express brand names following the bp deal. According to bp, the acquisition provides it the opportunity to expand and continue to develop convenience and mobility offers through four of bp's five transition growth engines: electric vehicle charging, biofuels, hydrogen and convenience.

"I am excited to lead TA through its next chapter as a new member of the bp family of brands," Boffa said. "We have strong growth opportunities and I look forward to working with our team members to provide guests with the fuel, food, truck maintenance and other expert services they are accustomed to, while adapting to their changing needs and supporting them at every stage of their decarbonization journey."

Westlake-based TA, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 285 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.