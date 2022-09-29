TravelCenters of America Highlights Goals & Achievements in Inaugural ESG Report

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is sharing highlights of the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability and transparency in the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

The report highlights TA's progress and achievements across a broad array of ESG initiatives, including environmental management and investment in alternative energy, team member training, development and recognition, guest experience, community engagement and industry leadership.

ESG elements summarized in the 2021 ESG Report include:

TA's role in advancing the clean energy transition through its dedicated eTA business unit

Diversity that reflects the communities in which TA operates;

Strategic initiatives focused on improving the health and well-being of its guests;

Robust support for communities and organizations through company-sponsored donations, Round Up campaigns and volunteer hours; and

An enhanced focus on data privacy and security.

"At TA, our goals include enhancing the experience of our guests and the quality of life of our drivers and ensuring our team members are engaged and productive while also capitalizing on opportunities to minimize the environmental impact of our business," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TravelCenters of America.

"As reflected in our inaugural ESG report, we have made meaningful strides in these efforts by upgrading our travel centers, fostering an engaging work environment, implementing strategic health and wellness initiatives and launching a new business unit focused on alternative energy and sustainability. We remain focused on further refining and developing strategies to accomplish these goals," he added.

To review the full 2021 ESG Report, click here.

TA is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. To commemorate its golden anniversary, the travel center operator has plans to advance several key initiatives to transform its business. Those initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel center, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It operates more than 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.