TravelCenters of America Looks to Build on 2022 Franchise Growth

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) closed out 2022 with a record number of franchise agreements.

The nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands signed 30 new franchise agreements by Dec. 31, 2022, successfully reaching its annual target.

The company stated it remains focused on franchising for accelerated network growth and continues to see year-over-year franchise signing growth.

TA opened three new franchised sites in 2022 and plans to open an additional 20 franchised locations in 2023.

TA's future plans also include a focus on acquisitions for network growth. The company acquired seven existing travel centers — six of which have truck maintenance facilities — which began operating as TA or Petro locations in 2022. Additionally, it acquired three standalone truck service facilities, which began operating as TA Truck Service locations during 2022.

"The success of TA's franchise and acquisition programs is a critical component of our strategic plan, and over time will add well-located facilities to better serve our guests across the country," said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. "I am excited by meeting our 2022 target for growth in franchise sites and excited to see our new franchise partners flag their travel centers with the TA and Petro brands.

"Our franchise and acquisition programs, along with our success in implementing other parts of our turnaround plan, and focus on our strategic plan, are a continued sign of the success of our efforts to improve our business," he added.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America Inc. has more than 19,000 team members at 281 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Its offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking, and other services. The company's specialized business unit, eTA, focuses on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations.