TravelCenters of America & Love's Invest in Fuel Payments Company

OKLAHOMA CITY and WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) and Love's Travel Stops have made strategic investments in QuikQ LLC, a Franklin, Tenn.-based independent full-service fuel payment solutions provider.

With the financial backing of Love’='s and TA, QuikQ is strategically poised for continued growth and expansion in the fuel payments marketplace, where the company has a nationwide network of more than 3,400 chain and independent merchant locations.

The network is further solidified through long-term agreements QuikQ has with all of the country's largest truck stop operators, according to the payment provider a press release.

"QuikQ offers high-quality products designed to compete in the fuel payments industry. With Love's and TA as investors, QuikQ brings immediate competition in the fuel payments marketplace while minimizing costs for our merchant and trucking company customers," said QuikQ CEO Dean Troester, a 36-year trucking industry veteran.

In addition to QuikQ's own fuel payment card, the company's technology also supports other universally-accepted co-branded and private label cards, including cards for Love's and TA.

"QuikQ has been the successful, cost-effective backbone of our Love's Express payment platform for many years. A large segment of our customers have benefited from the convenience and savings QuikQ's technology provides, and QuikQ can deliver the same advantages across the trucking industry," said Frank Love, co-CEO of Love's and Speedco. "QuikQ offers trucking companies another choice."

The company also offers a full suite of payment products, including a fuel payment card; SmartQ, an RFID-based card-less system; and Start Code, a card-less payment solution.

For fleets and drivers, QuikQ offers Q-Checks, cash advances, payroll cards, a mobile app and more, all designed to better manage transportation-related fuel payment costs.

"With the financial support of two of the truck stop industry's largest players and nationwide merchant acceptance of its products, QuikQ is positioned to add competition to the fuel payment industry, improve customer service, and reduce fees to merchants and fleets," noted Andy Rebholz, CEO of TA. "Competition is needed, and QuikQ is positioned to positively impact merchants and trucking companies alike."

TA, headquartered in Westlake, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s operates 490 locations in 41 states.