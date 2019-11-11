TravelCenters of America Reports Progress on Strategic Growth Initiatives

WESTLAKE, Ohio — As TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) closes the chapter on the third quarter of 2019, it's apparent that growth continues to be the one key focus for the company in the form of several different initiatives.

"Our site expansion program is progressing, and we continue to attract new franchisees and potential franchisees," CEO Andrew Rebholz said during the company's third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 5. "We continued to expand our travel center network during the third quarter, signing franchise agreements for three additional travel centers, bringing the total for 2019 to 10, of which three have started operations under our brands thus far."

TA anticipates opening four franchised travel centers by the end of the year, with the remaining three slated to be added to its network by the end of third-quarter 2020.

In addition, TA entered into an agreement with one of the franchisees, whereby the company expects to add another two franchised travel centers — one within five years and the other within 10 years.

As the company expects to achieve its site expansion goals primarily through franchising, TA has a number of additional potential franchise locations in the pipeline, Rebholz pointed out. It currently has contracts in place to buy an existing travel center for $11.6 million (expected to close in January 2020), and for a parcel of land for $1.4 million (expected to close at the end of November), on which it plans to develop a TA Express for approximately $12.6 million.

FOCUSed on Foodservice

Another aspect of TA's growth plan is to learn as much as possible from each of its existing sites and continue to accelerate its restaurant rebranding program.