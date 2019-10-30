TravelCenters of America & IHOP Team Up for Growth

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) and IHOP Restaurants have entered into a franchise development agreement through which they will open up to 94 IHOP locations over the next five years inside TA and Petro branded locations across the United States.

The IHOP restaurants in the portfolio will be operated by the TA Restaurant Group, a division of TravelCenters of America.

Currently, four IHOP restaurants already operate in TA's travel center network.

"When it comes to serving our customers, IHOP and TA's missions and cultures align," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters of America. "Adding such a highly regarded brand like IHOP to our restaurant group shows our commitment to bringing the best possible dining options to both professional drivers while they're away from home and to local families living in the communities we serve.

"An important part of our restaurant strategy is focusing on growing our partnerships with trusted brands like IHOP that appeal to broader audiences, and today's agreement will enable us to accelerate that process," he added.

The IHOP restaurants inside TA locations will feature the brand's full menu of made-to-order items, including buttermilk pancakes, oversized omelettes, Ultimate Steakburgers, Crispy Chicken and more.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with TravelCenters of America to open up to almost 100 new IHOP restaurants over the next five years in TA and Petro travel centers across the U.S.," said Jay Johns, president of IHOP. "The TA brand, a trusted hospitality leader in the industry and with consumers, shares the same values as IHOP when it comes to delivering an outstanding experience to guests on-the-go. We're looking forward to serving the great-tasting, freshly made menu items we're known for at breakfast, lunch and dinner to the millions of guests who stop at TA and Petro locations each year."

The deal marks the single largest IHOP development deal in the brand's 61-year history, the company said.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America conducts business in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands. The company is No. 33 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.