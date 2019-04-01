TravelCenters of America Revamps UltraONE Loyalty Program

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC debuted a new, improved UltraONE loyalty program that gives new benefits and increased flexibility to customers, who now have two ways to earn more rewards.

Drivers earn points based on their fuel volume from the previous month. The more they fuel up at TA, Petro and TA Express locations, the higher gear they will attain the next month. Gear levels allow drivers to earn up to four times the points the following months. Points can be redeemed for showers, meals, reserved parking and more.

January 2019 is the first qualifying month for the new program structure, and February will be the first earning month.

The revamped program also introduced UltraCredit rewards, which offer one UltraCredit for every fill up of 60 gallons or more of diesel fuels. At lower monthly volume levels, members will earn an UltraCredit that can be redeemed for a shower, while higher volume levels allow them to redeem UltraCredits for their choice of a shower, a meal or a reserved parking spot.

"At TravelCenters of America, our focus is on the professional driver. For more than 10 years we've consistently found ways to reward truck drivers through our UltraONE program. Today, we're gearing up to give our highest frequency fueling customers even more," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters. "We're redefining loyalty at TA and Petro locations, and drivers will reap the rewards."

The UltraONE loyalty program is free to join. More information is available here.

Westlake-based TravelCenters' business includes travel centers in 43 U.S. states and Canada, and standalone restaurants in 13 states. The travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names. The standalone restaurants operate principally under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name.