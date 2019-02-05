TravelCenters of America Signs Five-Year Supply Agreement With Core-Mark

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) signed a new five-year supply agreement with Core-Mark Holdings Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Core-Mark will provide broad foodservice offerings to more than 320 of TravelCenters' corporate-owned locations.

"We believe the Core-Mark team is ideally suited to be an excellent strategic partner for TA and we look forward to utilizing many of the goods and services that Core-Mark can supply," said Tom Newbould, senior vice president of stores for TravelCenters of America.

Based in South San Francisco, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to more than 44,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 primary distribution centers, excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider.

"TravelCenters operates premier convenience retail brands familiar to everyone traveling on our nation's highways, and we're proud to count them among our valued retail partners," said Bill Stein, senior vice president of enterprise growth for Core-Mark. "We believe this win is a testament to both our strong national fulfillment network and our focus on innovative offerings that help drive traffic and profits for our customers. We look forward to working with the TA team to help them achieve their long-term growth goals while providing first-rate service."

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Its standalone restaurants operate principally under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand name.