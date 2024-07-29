TravelCenters of America Spotlights Women Safety

Among Shelton’s observations was the amount of time drivers must wait for something — whether its waiting for their loads, for weather to clear, for maintenance on their trucks or for their driving curfew hours to be lifted. With so much out of a driver's control, she recognized the importance of maintaining a sense of urgency and empathy for drivers.

"There's no telling what they have experienced by the time they get to us," the executive said.

During the road trip, Helferich, a 22-year veteran of the industry, was hauling an oversized load and was provided an all-female escort crew to ensure safe passage along the roadways.

"It's stressful watching cars cutting off the escort," Helferich explained, noting how critical it is that parking lots have room for trucks to maneuver easily and that there is plenty of lighting and signage. "Pulling into any lot can be a challenge with a load like that. And at night, drivers generally turn off their headlights when entering or leaving a lot as a courtesy for drivers trying to rest. Having plenty of light helps with security and navigating lots at night."

TA has more than 51,000 truck parking spaces available 24/7, nationwide. By the end of 2024, the travel center operator will have reengineered and updated all lots based on a safety traffic management plan to include restriping and new signage.

A lighting survey of all locations is also underway to help identify those sites that need to be upgraded. So far, TA has assessed 50 sites and made the determination to upgrade the lighting at 18 locations this year.

Assessing the significance of travel center amenities for drivers, Shelton said it's important for drivers to be able to relax and reenergize for their next day on the road, and to have a safe space where they can have a variety of healthy food options, do their laundry, shower, walk and stretch their legs, and even have a place for their pets to roam.

She reflected TA's anthem to offer a safe, clean and friendly place for drivers to refresh, refuel and repair. "Those are not just words. They are the ideals that we strive for to care for our guests. We are truly committed to ensuring drivers have a home on the road," she commented.

Shelton is sharing her findings with TA's Women Safety Advisory Panel, which was formed earlier this year to address the unique safety considerations for women professional drivers. The panel is comprised of professional drivers and members of the trucking industry.

"We believe by making our sites safer for women professional drivers, we'll make them safer for everyone," said Debi Boffa, CEO at TA. "We are grateful to Violet and the Bennet Family of Cos. for the opportunity to have one of our own experience life on the road and identify opportunities we can explore to make their experience safer and better at TA."

Westlake-based TA, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.