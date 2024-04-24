TravelCenters of America & NATSO Partner on New Safety Initiative

The digital alerts are then sent directly to drivers through navigation apps such as Waze and Apple Maps, as well as through the infotainment screens of 2018 and newer Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.

"HAAS Alert's real-time digital notifications provide a safer work environment for the thousands of team members who provide emergency roadside services to professional drivers in need of help," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "Safety is our top priority, and we are extremely proud to drastically improve roadside working conditions and better protect both our team members and professional drivers."

In 2023, the NATSO Foundation unveiled a strategic partnership with HAAS Alert to enhance safety for the industry's roadside service technicians, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Through this program, the NATSO Foundation aims to connect HAAS Alert with the nation's vast network of truck stop and travel center locations.

The NATSO Foundation is the research, education and public outreach subsidiary of NATSO, the trade association for the American travel plaza and truckstop industry.

"We are pleased that TA is implementing the software into its ERA vehicles," said Lisa Mullings, NATSO Foundation President. "By reminding drivers to comply with Move Over laws, we can significantly decrease risk, making highways safer for all."

Westlake-based TA, part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.