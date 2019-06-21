TravelCenters of America Unveils First of TruckSmart Mobile App Updates

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) is launching a new round of updates to its TruckSmart mobile app.

According to the company, the new intuitive design helps users easily find what they are looking for and allows them to move effortlessly through the app, quickly getting to the features they need, like: entering a shower queue; paying for showers and parking; and searching for a location by amenity, including food, fuel type and truck services needs.

The secure sign-in and the ability to safely and securely link a credit card to conveniently pay from the app gives users the ability to confidently use TruckSmart knowing their information is protected, according to TA.

The app now also allows UltraONE members to make account updates and delivers real-time, member-specific information. Members can track their points, as well as see their current month gear level and gallon balance toward the next gear.

"Our goal was to update the TruckSmart app so it works better, harder and smarter for the driver," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TravelCenters. "We want the app to be a tool to help drivers save time while they are on the road. Whether its reserving parking, entering the queue for truck service or a shower or accessing real-time location updates, TruckSmart ensures drivers can arrive at a TA, Petro or TA Express location with confidence knowing their time is well spent and they will get the service they need."

This app update is the first of several in a series of planned updates resulting from driver feedback and aimed at continuing to improve features, and add a more significant time management tool for professional drivers.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands