TravelCenters of America Welcomes Customers at First TA-Branded Franchise in Florida

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. cut the ribbon on a new TA travel center, marking a milestone in the Sunshine State.

Located on I-75 in Lake City, the travel center is the first TA-branded franchise in Florida. The site was the former Shuttle 75 truck stop.

In May, the company said it is accelerating its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Amenities at TA Lake City include 100 truck parking spaces, 40 auto parking spaces, nine diesel fueling positions with RFID and DEF at all lanes, and Sunoco-branded gasoline.

Inside, the travel center features 13 showers, a laundry room and a travel store. Food offers include a Eden Garden Restaurant, Brick Oven Pizza and an on-site deli with freshly prepared food options

"The site in Lake City is in a prime location for drivers and we're happy to offer them our services and amenities," said Barry Richards, president of TA. "We're eager to continue partnering with truck stop owners who are excited to grow their already successful businesses."

The TA Lake City brings the company's total nationwide network of travel centers to 269.

Westlake-based TravelCenters of America has locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. It also operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.